Demonetisation: NCP hits the streets against notebandi

Nashik : The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday staged road blockades at all tehsil towns in Nashik district to highlight the falling prices of agriculture produce and immediate measures to alleviate the effects of demonetisation on common people and farmers.

Hundreds of activists including NCP district president Adv Ravindra Pagar were arrested and later released for disrupting traffic.

Speaking to FPJ, Adv Ravindra Pagar said that, the NCP had welcomed the demonetization drive when it was apparent that it would wipe out black money. “However after taking such a momentous decision, the government was unprepared for the effects and unable to supply needed currency notes in the market. This caused tremendous hardships to the common people including millions of farmers.

Pagar and other activists were arrested when they blocked the busy Javhar Phata on Trimbakeshwar-Javhar road. In Igatpuri tehsil, the activists squatted on the Borthembe crossing on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway.

In Nandgaon, the NCP received a boost when local farmers joined the road blockade. The farmers were already angry due to low prices for onion due to high arrivals.