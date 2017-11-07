Demonetisation: Congress to hold protest at Azad maidan

Mumbai: As a part of its nationwide drive against demonetisation, the city Congress unit will hold a protest at Azad maidan in south Mumbai on November 8 to mark the first anniversary of the note ban, reports PTI.

Congress workers will pay tribute to those people who had died while standing in queues for withdrawing their money in the aftermath of demonetisation in various parts of the country, at the protest venue. The Congress had announced to mark the first anniversary of the note ban as the “black day” against the NDA government’s announcement to celebrate November 8 as the “anti-black money day”.

“Some 115 people had died while standing in queues to withdraw money from their own bank accounts (after government withdrew high-value currencies of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from circulation). The decision of demonetisation has affected the poor in the country. We will offer our tributes to those who had died,” Mumbai Congress unit president Sanjay Nirupam told reporters at the party office here on Monday.

He said the Congress will organise a rally at the Juhu beach in suburban Mumbai, where it will held a condolence meeting. “Some party workers will tonsure their heads to mark the protest,” Nirupam said. He said former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan is scheduled to hold a dialogue with representatives of various sectors on the occasion.