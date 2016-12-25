Demolition drives carried out in Chembur, Govandi

Mumbai : In a bid to make roads and footpaths encroachment free the civic officials of M-west ward have launched a special drive of demolishing unauthorised construction in Chembur and Govandi area. This special drive, which started on Thursday, will continue till December 31.

The special carried out by the Maintenance Department of M-west ward demolished illegal and unauthorised structures constructed on V. N Purav Marg, junction of R. C Marg / MDS and S G Barve Marg and many other areas across Chembur and Govandi.

This prompt action of the civic officials comes day after the civic chief Ajoy Mehta had directed all the officials to take progressive steps against the unauthorised structures in their respective wards.

According to Harshad Kale, Assistant Commissioner, who ordered for razing of these structures, said, “The action has been taken against the 45 Tarpaulin shed, 58 pucca construction on footpath, three hotel steps, Four mandir sheds. The demolition has been carried out to make Chembur and Govandi footpath free for pedestrian movement.”

Even the sheds constructed by the leading political parties were not spared and were razed down by the civic officials. Kale said, “Nearly eight political party sheds were demolished in this special drive. There were locals who tried to obstruct us from razing down the illegal structures but the police officials who were also part of the special drive took prompt action against them.”

Till now 243 unauthorised structures have been demolished by the civic officials various parts of the city like Kandivali and Andheri.