Demolition drive of BMC brings down homes, establishments

Mumbai : Some people affected by the demolition drive of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along the Tansa pipeline (at Sakinaka Pipeline road) had approached the High Court, requesting to stay the drive. The court had given some relief until December 7 to the residents, while some encroachment are still razed.

While some shopkeepers are on the street selling goods for cheap rate right in front of their demolished hutments, there are some who are packing up their goods and moving it to some other place. This demolishment drive by BMC is as per the High Court (HC) order and the deadline for the HC order is December 2017.

“They are moving us from Sakinaka to Mahul. But Mahul is such a polluted area. Are they sending us to die there?” stated a resident who lived in Sakinaka from more than 40 years. An old lady who is a tailor by profession said, “We have moved to a nearby chawl. We will see what will be left after this. If it is liveable, we will come back.” Only part of their property is destroyed.

BMC plans to utilise the space created by this demolishment for Rs 300-crore Green Wheels cycle track project.

An angry shopkeeper alleged, “They will remove us from here and give it to some private party. My family and I have been making my living by the shop we had here and that is being demolished.”

The Tansa pipeline stretches from JVLR bridge to Uday Nagar in Sakinaka and up to Rahul Nagar in Chembur. BMC is conducting a major demolition drive after High Court had asked the authority to clear all the illegal encroachment across the pipeline. Meanwhile, L ward official stated this is part of their drive and it will continue. The legal families will be moved to Mahul, an official added.