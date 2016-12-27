Delhi court issues notice to Zakir Naik

Mumbai: The registrar of Unlawful Activities (Preventives) Tribunal, Delhi Court issued one notice to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s banned outfit Islamic Research Foundation and it was served to his in-house lawyer SHA Jamati in Mumbai on December 26.

The notice was served at Jamati’s office located in Masalawala building, Tandel Street in Mumbai.

“It is a normal procedure after you ban a certain organisation. Once the tribunal is constituted, so they have to give a notice to the organisation, and then a reply will filed from the side of organisation,” said Mubin Solkar, counsel for Naik.

“A legal team in Delhi will appear and we will file an appropriate response to the notice,” said Solkar.