Delhi Commission for Women seeks FIR against Karnataka Minister, SP leader Azmi

New Delhi : Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday filed a police complaint against Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi for their “misogynistic” statements on Bengaluru mass molestation incident and demanded an FIR be lodged against them.

“Their statements are extremely misogynistic and an attack on the modesty of women. Through their statements, these politicians have encouraged the act of molestation and sexual violence for they have put the direct onus of these criminal acts on women and girls,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a letter to Delhi Police commissioner Alok Verma.

“Through their statements, they have emboldened rapists and molesters across the country. Their statements do not only constitute a congnizable offence but also have a direct and adverse impact on the women,” she added. The Commission has also sought an action taken report from Delhi police on the same issue.

The Karnataka Home Minister had kicked up a storm on Monday blaming the “western ways” of the youngsters for molestation incidents such as the one which took place on the New Year’s eve in Bengaluru.

“On days like New Year’s Eve, a large number of youngsters gather on Brigade Road, Commercial Street and MG Road. These youngsters, who are almost like Westerners, try to copy the westerners not only in the mindset, but even the dressing,” he had said.

Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra unit chief Abu Azmi had also reacted to the molestation incident yesterday, saying “ants will swarm the place where sugar is”, drawing condemnation from women activists for his “misogynistic” comments and calls for his arrest. “Boys and girls should not be allowed to roam about together freely. Western culture has made its way into India. This should stop. The more the nudity, the more a girl is considered fashionable,” he had said.

The alleged incidents of molestation in Bengaluru occurred on Saturday night in and around the junction of Brigade Road and M G Road, where thousands had gathered to herald the New Year. Eyewitness accounts suggest that women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds. The National Commission for Women has already issued summons to Parameshwara and Azmi over their objectionable remarks.