Delay in lodging complaint doesn’t mean rape victim is lying, rules HC

Women never lie about being raped, non-reporting of case to cops doesn’t falsify victim’s claims, says Justice Badar

Mumbai : In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has said Indian women would never make false allegations of being raped. The HC accordingly held that a delay in reporting a rape case to the police should not be construed as the victim is lying.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar made these observations while dismissing the appeals of three convicts and one juvenile, accused of committing gangrape on a divorced woman. The court upheld the sentence of 28 years rigorous imprisonment as delivered by the trial court to all the convicts including the juvenile.

According to the case of the prosecution, the four men had gang raped a lady, who was divorced by her husband. The lady – a mother of two, had been on a secret tour with her colleague and on their way back to home, she was raped.

The convicts to defend themselves argued that the victim lady did not report the matter with the police immediately and instead lodged a FIR nearly two days later.

Having heard the rival contentions, Justice Badar said, “The incident was certainly shocking and traumatic for both the victim and her friend, particularly when the meeting was without knowledge of the parents of the victim married woman. The psychological impact of such horrendous incident must have prevented the victim from approaching the law enforcing agency immediately.”

“Similarly, it is seen from the victim’s evidence that she hails from the traditional bond of nonpermissive society and as such, she must be extremely reluctant to admit even happening of such incident which was likely to have reflection on her chastity,” Justice Badar said, adding, “She had fear of being looked down by the society including her parents. On the backdrop of the fact that she was separated from her husband since long, she must have been extremely embarrassed in such situation.”

Justice Badar further said that the victim would have been ‘overpowered’ by the feeling of ‘shame’ because of the rape. “Her non-approaching to police station immediately after the incident cannot be said to be a conduct which us abnormal and throwing doubt on her version,”Justice Badar observed.

“Because of her secret excursion with a male colleague, she must have harboured the fear of she being considered to be promiscuous and responsible for the incident. Therefore, leaving the place of incident by her immediately instead of approaching police reflects a normal conduct of the victim of such offence,”Justice Badar remarked.

While dealing with the appeals, the court also trashed the argument of the convicts that the lady ‘meekly’ submitted herself to them. The court also junked the claim that there was no rape as alleged as no injuries were reported on the woman’s person.

“It is seen that the victim meekly submitted her chastity to rapists who were three in number. Therefore, non-finding of injuries on the body of the victim does not render her version improbable or untrustworthy,”Justice Badar ruled.