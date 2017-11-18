Declare all results of law courses results by Monday, Bombay High Court to Mumbai University

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday once again directed the Mumbai University to declare all reevaluation results of law courses by Monday.

A division bench of Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Sandeep Shinde heard a batch of writ petitions filed by law students of the varsity. The students of third year moved the judges highlighting the apathy of the varsity to declare the reevaluation results.

It may be noted that the varsity is facing the wrath of students as well as the HC since May, as it has failed to declare results of third year courses on time. The university messed up this year due to the introduction of the online screen marking system, a brainchild of former vice chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh, who was shown the door, recently.

During the course of hearing, the university counsel Rui Rodrigues apprised the judges about the efforts being taken by the varsity to resolve the issue at the earliest. He told the judges that the results of the several students have been declared and some more are still to be announced. On the other hand, the students’ advocate Uday Warunjikar informed the judges that several students are still awaiting for their results since they want to pursue their post-graduation course.

Advocate Rodrigues said, “The judges have asked us to make an effort to declare the results by Monday. We have also informed the judges that we would be filing our affidavit on preventive measures to avoid the situations that took place this year after introducing online marking system. This affidavit would be filed by next Friday.” The matter would be taken up for hearing on Monday.