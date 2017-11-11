Declare all results by next week, Bombay High Court to Mumbai University

Mumbai: Taking a stern view over the ineptitude of the Mumbai University, the Bombay High Court on Friday directed the varsity to declare all the revaluation results by next week.

A division bench of Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Sandeep Shinde heard a batch of writ petitions filed by law students of the varsity. The students of the third year had moved the court to highlight the apathy of the varsity towards the declaration of the revaluation results.

It may be noted the varsity had faced the wrath of the students as well as the High Court over its failure to declare results on time. The university messed up this year due to the introduction of the online screen marking system, a brainchild of former vice chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh, who was shown the door recently.

During the course of hearing, the university apprised the judges that it is taking all possible measures to resolve the issue. On the other hand, the students’ advocate Uday Warunjikar informed the judges that several students are still awaiting their results and are on tenterhooks as they want to pursue a post-graduation course.

Having heard both the sides, the judges asked the varsity to declare all the results by next week itself.