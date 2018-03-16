Decision on Konkan varsity before start of new academic year, says Vinod Tawde

Mumbai: Maharashtra government is “positive” on setting up an independent university for the Konkan region, education minister Vinod Tawde said on Thursday.

“Keeping in mind students’ interests, the government is positive on establishing a separate university for the Konkan region,” Tawde told the Legislative Council here. “A decision will be taken before the beginning of the new (academic) year after holding discussions with public representatives from Konkan,” Tawde said.

Raising the issue, Niranjan Davkhare of NCP said the Mumbai University has 800 colleges under its jurisdiction, and the number of colleges is increasing every year, increasing the administrative burden. The varsity becomes difficult to access for colleges in Konkan, especially in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, he said.

“Therefore it is necessary to have a separate university for 45 colleges in Ratnagiri, 38 in Sindhudurg and 20 in Raigad,” Davkhare said. Students and parents from the three districts as well as the Ratnagiri Education Society, Konkan University Action Committee and elected representatives are making this demand for the last several years, he said.

Tawde, however, pointed out that Mumbai University hasa certain brand value with its “glorious history of 150 years”. “Also, all the administrative work of Mumbai University is done online now. Checking of papers, rechecking, etc is also online,” the minister said. “Yet, keeping in mind the demand for separate university, we will hold a meeting with elected representatives. The current curriculum will also be discussed and the final decision will be taken,” Tawde said.