Deaths of accused in Malegaon blasts likely to be probed

Mumbai: The National Investigations Agency (NIA) is likely to conduct a probe into the claims made by suspended Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer Mehmood Mujjawar.

Mujjawar had on Thursday given a sensational twist to the 2008 and 2006 Malegaon blasts case by claiming that the two accused shown as ‘absconding’ in the cases were in fact killed by the ATS during the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks.

In his interview given to Times Now news channel, Mujjawar claimed the two accused, Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange, are ‘no more’ as they were killed eight years back but some ‘higher ranking officials’ have fabricated the records and shown them as ‘alive’. He had also alleged that the ATS had fraudulently framed him in an Arms Act and criminal intimidation case. His contentions come from an application he had moved in August before a Magistrate Court in Solapur.

While speaking exclusively to Free Press Journal, special public prosecutor in the 2008 Malegaon blast case Avinash Rasal said, “As the claims made by Mujjawar are related to the case which is being investigated by the NIA, it is incumbent on the agency to conduct an enquiry into this. The contentions raised by the officer are serious as both the accused (Kalsangra and Dande) are wanted not only in this case, but they have also been named in the 2006 blasts case along with some cases registered in Madhya Pradesh. The NIA is likely to conduct a probe to test the truthfulness of Majjawar’s contentions.”

According to sources, higher officials in the NIA are likely to direct for an enquiry to verify Mujjawar’s claims but before this, the agency will be collecting material (news reports of his interview) and then look into the same.

Meanwhile, KP Raghuvanshi, the former ATS chief told the FPJ that there is nothing ‘truth’ in Mujjawars claims.

Raghuvanshi said, “The very first thing is that I don’t even remember that some officer called Mujjawar ever existed in our department. And his contentions are baseless without any application of mind, especially the allegation that the accused were killed during Mumbai terrors attacks. I was heading the ATS then and I can say this with guarantee that nothing of this sort ever happened. This is just an attempt to tarnish the image of ATS.”

Refuting Mujjawar’s allegations, Raghuvanshi said that if the government finds any ‘substance’ in his claims, then it can order for investigations. He said, “The government has independent machineries and if it wants it can direct an inquiry into these allegations. We will cooperate with the probe, if any.”