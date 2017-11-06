Death has become cheaper under NDA rule: Congress leader Mohan Prakash

Raigad: The Narendra Modi government has made “death cheaper but living costly”, Congress national general secretary Mohan Prakash said here on Sunday.

“The BJP-led government at the Centre has made the common man’s life miserable. Living has become costly and death has become cheaper,” the Congress leader said while addressing a ‘Jan Akrosh’ rally of his party near Raigad, which is part of the Congress’ statewide agitation against the NDA government.

He alleged the Modi government has not taken a single decision that will bring some relief to the common man. “The government has plundered almost Rs 6.5 lakh crore and given it to the business houses close to them. The amount was the tax collected from people,” Mohan Prakash said.

He accused the Maharashtra government of “failing” to check suicides by farmers in the state. “Some 12,000 farmers have died during the last three years and more farmers continue to commit suicide despite the loan waiver implementation. The state government is responsible for it,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and state Congress unit president Ashok Chavan also slammed the government over farmer suicides. “This government should be ashamed of itself when so many farmers are committing suicides. This state government does not even understand several issues before it,” he said. about finding solutions to the problems. The government has also excluded fishermen from the loan waiver scheme, which is a sheer injustice,” Chavan said.