Day after Mumbai bridge collapse, WR trains running on restricted speed of 20 kmph near Andheri

It’s been 24 hours since a part of the overbridge at Western Railways’ Andheri station collapsed injuring 2 people. Meanwhile, hours after the incident the local trains services at the line have started. However, they are being run at restricted speed of 20 kmph from Andheri station keeping safety of commuters in mind.

The Western Railway has temporarily suspended the train services from Platform No 4 at Andheri due to some technical reasons. Because of this some local train services of slow line will remain cancelled.

On Tuesday morning, the city was shaken up by yet another horror – the news of the collapse of a foot overbridge at Andheri.

According to a Western Railway (WR) spokesperson, a portion of the bridge crashed on the southern-end of Andheri platform numbers 7 and 8. The falling concrete damaged a portion of the platform roof, blocked the railway lines and damaged the high-tension electric wires and overhead power equipment.