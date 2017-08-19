Daring divas Kalki Koechlin, Esha Gupta turn up the heat on Lakmé Fashion Week day 3

As we reach the third day of the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017, the glamour quotient gets unbeatable as designers up their game with all the more glitz. With Bollywood’s daring beauties marking their presence on the runway, fashion gets bolder and stronger.

The Indigene label by Ruchi Tripathi and Jaya Bhatt has always been an advocate of sustainable fashion. Their collection was a nostalgic journey of life, memories and dreams that brought into focus the recreated fabrics, creatively stitched and fashionably patched to perfection, which offered an innovative collection.





Inspired by the beautiful Princesses of India who loved to innovate with the saris, Sailesh Singhania paid tribute to their beauty with ‘The Winter Rose’ collection. Sailesh’s muse the Princesses’ persona urged him to unveil the most opulent hand-woven silk saris and lehengas. The lovingly woven motifs were a mesmerizing array of roses, whimsical chandeliers, teapots and cups as well as the iconic design of the jewelled brooch and Hyderabad iconography.

Stopping the show was the very vivacious and pretty Radhika Apte, Bollywood’s talented actor, who glided down in a yellow/gold brocade lehenga teamed with a blouse and attached flowing cape.

For the collection by Sayantan Sarkar called ‘Children of War’ was inspired by Enyo the Goddess of War in Greek Mythology. Aimed at the strong men and women who value equality in life and enjoy winning life’s battles, the line was both structured and fluid to match the theme.

There was a strong, social, cultural and environmental message from Urvashi Joneja’s ‘Concrete’ collection. Varying aspects of progress inspired the prints and textures. The building blocks, staircases and wrecking of the environment were adequately highlighted through the garments. These prints and embellishments appeared on Urvashi’s feminine contemporary silhouettes that have always been the hallmark of the brand.

Actor/Singer Sarah Jane Dias glided down the runway vivaciously in a floor-length printed gown with criss-cross-back straps and pocket detailing that looked strikingly free spirited and lively.

Sahil Aneja, a bespoke men’s wear designer, has carved a niche for himself by reinventing fashion norms for Indian men. His collection ‘Restricted 2.0’, showcased was what the modern Indian dresser needs for the coming season. The designer presented a minimal, chic line influenced by street signs that were intelligently projected on the garments.

Inspired by the frescos from the 30 Ajanta caves Gaurang presented his magnificent ‘Chitravali’ collection. Myriad rows of bulbs hung from the ceiling and created a magical scene when lit turning the runway into a starlit night. To the strains of the melodious voice of the legendary singer, Shubha Mudgal, Gaurang’s extravaganza featuring 41 models stunned the appreciative audience with its amazing creativity.

Nikita Mhaisalkar with her label named after her, offered a range of flamboyant yet eccentric silhouettes. Exploring the scope for Luxe Knitwear, the collection drew heavily from outerwear staples with a subtle touch of extravagance.

Bollywood’s stylish fashionista, Kalki looked amazing in a lined long white top; while the pants were sheer with shimmer detailing of taar embroidery. Completing the trio of outfits was a long white coat that added to the exquisite look of the entry.

Neha Agarwal presented a fascinating women’s wear collection ‘Mithila in Soho’. The clothes spoke of a raw and bold look in a range of contemporary evening wear inspired by Madhubani Art.

Bollywood’s glam star, the gorgeous, Chitrangada Singh looked absolutely stunning in a printed trumpet dress that was daringly revealing yet mesmerizingly beautiful in multi-colours and striking embroidery as she closed the show.

Exploring the works of famed artists Paul Cezanne, Pablo Picasso, Amrita Sher Gil along with Matisse and Frieda Kahlo, Rina Singh dreamt up an artistic collection with her label EKA. Giving a lyrical title to the collection “Once Before, an Artist’s Wardrobe and Her Story” Rina sent out an utterly, poetic line.

The “Dress Like a Girl” collection by ‘Jodi Life’ presented by Caprese was a great stylish pairing of two brands that aimed to present the modern Indian woman bags and clothes in the best of trends for the coming season. Rhea Chakraborty, Bollywood’s perky beauty, sashayed down the ramp in a printed back tie-up, bias dress and a striking pink shoulder bag.

When it comes to extreme bridal couture fashion, which can turn the wearer into a showstopper, then Amit Aggarwal’s ‘Monaco From the Heart of Kashi’ collection presented by Monaco Tourism will create the perfect global timeless appeal.

The absolutely sensational, Esha Gupta, Bollywood’s answer to the world of glamour ended the show with her amazing entry in a gold moulded corset blouse worn with an electric blue lehanga that dazzled with gold appliquéd flowers.

The fashion orchestra between Falguni and Shane Peacock with jeweller Farah Khan was a dazzling showcase as the collection and jewellery perfectly complemented each other and brought a great fashion story for the audience. It was the space race that inspired the designing duo as they worked their creative magic for the next season’s looks. Looking at the sky for a futuristic nudge, the pair presented ensembles that could make the wearer the best dressed in the galaxy.

Super model, Ujwala Raut opened the show in a figure-hugging embellished bodysuit stylised with a long cape, an organza jacket and looked like a glamorous diva as she took the ramp and owned it completely with her confidence and panache.

Stopping the glamorous show was the very bubbly and vivacious Preity Zinta who looked dazzling in an off-shoulder floor-length smoky grey gown with exquisite emerald earrings that made her look like a royalty.

For an amazing collection of garments that the fashion conscious would want to own, Rahul Mishra’s collection offered all the necessary sartorial choices. The grand amalgamation of Indian textiles was a perfect end to Day Three with Rahul Mishra’s Festive Winter 2017 collection presented by Project Eve.

Bollywood’s popular star, Shraddha Kapoor was a picture of elegance as she glided down the ramp in a gorgeous embellished monsoon crane lehenga with hand embroidered muga silk magenta blouse and the superbly crafted chintz, scalloped, dupatta.

Story compiled by inputs from Oshin Fernandes