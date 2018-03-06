Damage done by baseless allegations can’t be undone: Eknath Khadse

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who resigned as a state minister after facing questions over a land deal involving his family, today said even when such allegations are proven to be false, the damage is done.

“When allegations are made, political leaders are made to feel like a criminal. But when the allegations are proved to be false, no action is taken against those levelling the baseless allegations,” Khadse said, speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

“In the process, the political leader’s image suffers,” he said.

Khadse, who was the senior-most minister in Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state, stepped down after allegations of irregularities in a land deal near Pune surfaced in 2016.

An inquiry committee was set up, whose report is yet to be made public.

“There was an allegation that my PA took a bribe of Rs 30 crore,” Khadse said, referring to another controversy which erupted around the same time.

“But the allegation could not be proved. For the last two years, I am facing inquiries from the CID, Anti-Corruption Bureau and Lokayukta. But nothing adverse has been found against me,” the BJP leader claimed.

“What action will be taken against those making false allegations?” he asked.

Responding to Khadse, chief minister Fadnavis admitted that reckless allegations do hurt a leader’s image.

“If some people deliberately make false allegations against elected representatives, a legislature committee should be formed to take a decision on what to do in such cases,” the chief minister said.