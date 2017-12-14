Dabholkar Pansare Murder Case: Bombay High Court wants citizens to help save “largest democracy”

Mumbai: To quicken the pace of the probe in the murder cases of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, the Bombay High Court recently appealed to the general public to come out and depose as witnesses. The HC has appealed to citizens to help save India’s “largest democracy” image globally.

A division bench of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre have asked citizens not to “shirk” their responsibilities of being “vigilant” members of the public. This comes in the recent orders of the bench, while it expressed anguish over the slow pace of agencies in investigating the case. The judges then also lashed out at fringe groups for opposing the release of the film ‘Padmavati’.

In his seven-page order, Justice Dharmadhikari said, “We equally impress upon those who are critical of institutions of democracy that as citizens we should do nothing to demoralise the police and defence forces, and equally the judiciary. When we criticise them, we have equally a responsibility to assist these institutions for we could be witnesses to crimes happenings all around. When summoned in court and to depose as a witness, all those making bold statements and tall claims in interviews should then assist the machinery as well. We impress upon these persons that not assisting a public servant in investigating a crime or a court of law in ensuring that justice is done, is a punishable offence,” Justice Dharmadhikari added.

Justice Dharmadhikari while urging the public to realise their duties said, “Let the citizenry not invite such consequences by shirking our duties and responsibilities as vigilant members of the public. It is to ensure that the image of our democracy is not tarnished that we appeal to those members of the public who have any clue about these crimes, to boldly give their statements to the police and ensure that they are recorded.” The judges were of the view that continuous criticism of the probe agencies is also not well and citizens too must assist them till the final verdict.

“Thereafter, when they are summoned, let them depose as witnesses so as to assist the court of law. We do not think that by continuous criticism of the police machinery, we will be able to achieve anything. Eventually, we are aiming to strike a balance and when we seek answers, insist on accountability and fixing of responsibilities of members in the police force, we equally warn that no attempts be made to demoralise them and destroy the faith of public in its functioning.”

A batch of petitions filed by the family members of Dabholkar and Pansare seeking the HC to monitor the probe were heard. The matter would be taken up next on December 21, when senior officials of Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) will have to inform the court of steps taken till date to nab the absconding accused.