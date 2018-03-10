Dabholkar-Pansare case: Bombay HC tells CBI that family wants speciall interrogators to quiz accused

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) dealing with the murder cases of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, to consider the suggestion of appointing special interrogators in the case. The HC has accordingly asked the agencies to file their say on the next date of hearing.

A division bench of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre asked the agencies to reply in response to the suggestions put forth by the family members of deceased Dabholkar.

According to the family members of Dabholkar, the agencies have miserably failed to extract appropriate information from the arrested accused Virendra Tawade and Sameer Gaikwad. The family also informed the judges of the fact that an interrogator from the team has refused to further quiz the accused.

Accordingly, the family has cited the instances of foreign countries wherein special interrogators are appointed to grill accused. They also claimed that neither the CBI nor the SIT has any such facility of special interrogators and instead it is only the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is familiar with such an amenity.

Having heard the family, the judges directed the agencies to consider the suggestion and file a reply clarifying their stand. The matter would be next heard on April 19.