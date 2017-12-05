Cyclone Ockhi: Schools and colleges closed tomorrow in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigad and Palghar

Mumbai: Maharashtra state government has declared holiday for all the schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi as a precautionary measure.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde earlier today declared a holiday for all the schools and the colleges in Mumbai due to serious weather conditions in the state, Tawde declared holiday as a precautionary measure considering the safety of the students.

He wrote: “Precautionary holiday declared on 5/12/17 for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions on #CycloneOckhi #MumbaiRains.”

Precautionary holiday declared for schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions on #CycloneOckhi #MumbaiRains — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) December 4, 2017

India’s Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains north Konkan and Goa including Mumbai tonight. Also several districts in Gujarat will also receive light rains. However, the weather forecaster said, that sea conditions will become rough over north Maharashtra and Gujarat coast.

The fishermen from Maharashtra and Gujarat have been warned by the IMD to not to venture into the deep sea. India has deployed ten Naval ships and eight aircrafts to assist in rescue and relief effort. The cyclone has claimed 14 lives in Kerala and Tamil Nadu with several fishermen still missing.