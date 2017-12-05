Cyclone Ockhi: IMD issues advisory on sea conditions

Mumbai: The Mumbai centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday urged the fisherman working on the Maharashtra-Goa coasts to not venture in the sea for the next 48 hours. A statement issued by the IMD advised the fishermen to return back to the coast.

“Fishermen are advised to return back to the coast and are advised not to go out in the sea during next 48 hours,” reads the statement. “Due to severe cyclonic storm ‘Ockhi’ over the east-central Arabian sea near latitude 15.7°n and longitude 69.2°e, squally weather very likely to prevail along and off your ports,” it adds.

The deadly cyclone has claimed at least 20 lives with hundreds still missing after it made a landfall in Kerala on November 30 has now moved towards Maharashtra and Gujarat. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations in the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands continue. The Navy has deployed 10 naval ships and eight aircraft, round the clock service late last night for the ongoing rescue operations.