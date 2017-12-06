Cyclone Ockhi: Engineering exams as per schedule despite rains

Mumbai: Despite schools and colleges being shut due to rains, engineering examinations in colleges were conducted as per schedule. Students appearing for semester engineering examinations in the morning and afternoon conducted by Mumbai University (MU) were not affected and completed their papers on time from 11 to 2 pm and 3 to 6 pm.

Students staying at far off places mentioned they were sceptical about traffic and reaching on time. Pranay Ghosh, a student said, “Luckily trains were running on time so there was no chaos.” The university claimed none of the semester examinations were delayed. Vinod Malale, public relations officer of MU, said, “We have not received any complaints.”