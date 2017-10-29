Cycling track: BMC calls for suggestions

Mumbai : The BMC has called for suggestions and ideas from cyclists, NGOs and stakeholders before starting the 13 kilometre-long cycling track project which will run between Nariman point and Worli seaface.

A senior civic officer said the concept of introducing the track parallel to the seaface promenade has been appreaciated and liked by many.

“People are keen to share their ideas. Therefore, more suggestions have been called from different sections of people so as to make the concept more successful,” Kiran Dighavkar, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of civic body said.

He further said only after receving all suggestions and objections, the concept will be executed.

The 13-km track would be designed and implemented using Corporate Social Responsibilty (CSR) funds.

After experiencing failure of a cycling track planned at Bandra Carter Road, taking all ideas and suggestions from people of different walks of life and has also involved experts to study the concept with outmost care.