Custodial death case: Sangli SP Dattatray Shinde transferred as ‘punishment’

Mumbai: Framing responsibility for mishandling the Sangli custodial death case, the home department, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday transferred Dattatray Shinde, Superintendent of Police of Sangli. Shinde has now been posted as Commandant of State Reserve Police Force (RPF) at Nagpur, which is being seen as punishment since it’s a side posting.

The home department has also transferred Dr Deepali Kale, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) from Sangli city sub-division to Solapur as assistant commissioner of police. She has been replaced by Ashok Tanaji Veerkar, who was SDPO of Deglur division in Nanded district. Whereas Suhail Sharma (IPS), who was additional SP at Kolhapur, will be new Sangli SP. Aniket Kothale died in police custody at a Sangli police station. Till now 12 cops have been suspended and the court has given 15 days police custody to five accused in the case.