Cure for body and mind: TB hosp offers patients books by their bedside

Mumbai : Patients at Sewri’s TB Hospital will be provided with books by their bedside, as part of an initiative, ‘Beside The Bed’, undertaken by the hospital. “This initiative has been undertaken as most times, patients are in the hospital for a month or more, which causes them to fall into depression. To divert their minds and keep them active, they will be provided books for reading, in a first for any civic-run hospital,” said chief medical officer Dr Lalit Anande.

Doctors said a Nashik trust, Granth Tumchyadari Kusumagraj Pratishthan, which provides a door-to-door book service to encourage reading, has donated around 125 old books to the hospital, including books on philosophy, history and novels in various languages.

Dr Anande said TB patients spend most of their time sleeping as they feel weak. “Along with their medicine, we decided to provide them with books, which will help motivate them and boost their reading habits,” he added. Word of the initiative has slipped out and the hospital has been receiving calls from book donors. “Mainly, we expect people to give away old books. If writers and publishers want to donate new books, that would be welcome,” Anande said.