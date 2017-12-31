CULTURAL BEAT: Trendy and innovative music takes a new turn

Culture, music and arts witnessed new trends as various events and platforms emerged providing an opportunity for young aspirants. Music genre especially took a new turn as large number of concerts and music festivals paved their way into the heart of the city experiencing a reverberating response right from Coldplay to Justin Bieber music gig.

Both the young and old stood together amidst thousands of attendees in a packed arena for The Coldplay concert, Justin Bieber gig, The Chainsmokers and Ed Sheeran’s come back performance. Attendees claimed these international music artistes have changed the idea of a music festival by instilling an enthusiasm to express their love for music and experience the thrill of attending a concert.

As music played its note, performing and literary arts captivated the thinking caps of the people. Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Tata Literature Festival, Thespo Theatre festival and sessions at Kitab Khana encouraged people to enhance their inclination towards literature, poetry and performing arts.

Culture took a new form where festivals lost its usual method of celebration whether it was Diwali, Christmas, Ganesh Chathurthi or Eid. Less of crackers, waterless Holi, eco-friendly Ganeshas, less decorative Christmas and silent celebration of Eid were the ways adopted by the people to celebrate their respective festivals. In emerging trends culture and arts have been shifted to online portals due to digitalisation. Raju Joshi, an artiste, said, “Right from reading books to performing arts like dancing or singing everything is shifted online.”