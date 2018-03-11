CSMT museum project gains momentum

Mumbai : The plan to set up a World Class Rail Museum inside the heritage wing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has gained momentum, with some departments in that building being asked to relocate.

A senior railway official said 4 parties, including architects and consultants, expressed interest at a pre-bid meeting held on Friday to discuss designs for the proposed museum.

The official said the meeting was conducted to understand the queries regarding submitting the bid. “It was a preparatory meeting to address queries on how to submit bids, what are the expectations, and to detail the general flow of events. The bids will be submitted by March 15,” said official.

Bids have been invited for comprehensive architectural services to convert the CSMT building into a world-class rail transport museum. Entries will include designs and a detailed project report (DPR). The museum will be housed on the ground and first floors, while the Central Railway (CR) general manager and his team will continue to operate out of the second floor.

CR has already expedited the process of moving existing offices from the building, as well as relocating the old telephone exchange. “On Thursday we had given a letter to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), requesting to relocate the Nagar Chowk bus depot outside CSMT, so that space can be utilised for better access to the museum,” said a senior railway official.

The Central Railway Majdoor Sangh (CRMS), who are on a relay hunger strike from 8th March, have questioned this move of the Central Railway. They have said that the up-gradation and rehabilitation, and relocation work would cost around Rs 41 crore. They have also claimed that relocating and developing the new Headquarters near P. D’Mello road will cost around additional Rs 1500 crores by conservative estimates.