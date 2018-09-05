Crystal Tower blaze probe report: Officer confirms defective electric circuit cause of fire

Mumbai: The Mumbai fire bridge officer has made an inquiry report of Crystal Tower fire, which occurred on August 22, 2018. The devastating fire claimed four people lives. The investigating officer in the probe report has confirmed the fire occurred due to defective electric circuit.

The report details that the officer first observed flames of fire on the nineth floor of the building. Also, it noticed that the lift lobby of twelfth floor was covered with interior decorative combustible material, wooden wall panelling, etc which involved in a fire and heat generation.

The electrical cable shaft was covered with shoe rack. Therefore more heat generated in the lift lobby and burning flames engulfed the doors of three flats on the twelfth floor, and fire travelled in all flats. It also confirmed that the building was not having occupany certificate (OC). Also the fire safety requirements were not in working condition.

Since, fire safety violation has been found, the investigating officer has recommended the building proposals department not to issue occupation unless and until the NOC for the occupation from fire risk point of view is obtain by concern developer or occupier as per the Maharashtra fire prevention and life safety act 2006(section 3) responsible for the maintenance of system.