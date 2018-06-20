Cryptocurrency scam: After duping many, Sachin Shelar, FM of Money Trade Coin Ltd, surrenders to cops

Mumbai: Sachin Shelar (32), a finance manager and an associate of the prime accused Amit Lakhanpal, surrendered before the anti-extortion cell of the Thane crime branch on Tuesday. Shelar was wanted by the police for duping victims in the cryptocurrency scam operated through Money Trade Coin Limited (MTC) which is owned by Pal.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Shelar by the anti-extortion cell of the Thane crime branch. According to the police, after returning from Dubai, Shelar has surrendered on Tuesday. He was produced before the Thane Magistrate court and has been remanded to police custody until June 25. Shelar is the finance manager of Money Trade Coin Limited and Bit Coin Global FZE, Dubai. The registered office of Money Trade Coin Limited is in London.

According to Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane crime branch, “Sachin Shelar has been associated with the mastermind Amit Lakhanpal for the past six years. Shelar was working as a finance manager and was handling the business operations of Lakhanpal.”

Lakhanpal is the Managing Director of Flintstone Group, a real estate company which is in operation since 2011. The Thane crime branch had registered a FIR against Lakhanpal, on the complaint made by Pravin Agarwal, a victim from Delhi.

According to the police, MTC had initially launched around 105 million coins and was to launch an additional 20 million coins. The launch function was conducted in July last year at Dubai where Bollywood celebrities and royal family members from Dubai were present. Money Trade Coins has its registered offices at Thane and Vikhroli.

Lakhanpal had offered a Private Initial Coin Offering (PICO). He invited nearly 25,000 victims and offered coins for US$3 each. Later, he hiked the value of each coin to US$6,000. The victims could not encash their stock at the company since it was not listed on the cryptocurrency market. Lakhanpal had even written a book titled the “World of Cryptocurrency.”

He had duped 25,000 people to the tune of Rs 500 crore. The company had promised to offer an ultra-secure Waller with many levels of verifications for security purposes. The arrested accused Taha Hafiz Qazi had developed the software. He was arrested on June 4 during a raid at Orion business park at Ghodbunder road. Shelar has been arrested for cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust of the Indian Penal Code and under the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1999 and Information Technology Act.