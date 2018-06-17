CR’s cleanliness drive to create awareness

Mumbai : In an encouraging move, Central Railway officials carried out a clean-up drive in and around the Kasara, Badlapur and Kurla stations on Saturday.

A senior official said that they have done an intensive cleaning of railway yards, subways, staircase, bridges and platforms. “These work is been carried out to create awareness amongst the citizens to keep their surroundings and railway areas clean,” said Sunil Udasi, CPRO, CR. The railway also appealed to citizens to keep the railway areas clean while traveling. “We are trying our best to keep the environment clean. It’s a humble request to keep it clean,” he said.