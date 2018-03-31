Crime Crackdown: Soon, Mumbai Police to install face identification cameras in SoBo

Mumbai Police is going high tech now. In order to monitor terror suspects and anti-social elements, city police are all set to install face identification cameras in South Mumbai. This will be the first phase, in which Mumbai Police will install three high-definition cameras which will be directly linked to Emergency Response and Mobile Surveillance Control and Command Centre.

Senior police officer from Mumbai Police Commissionerate told Hindustan Times, “The face identification cameras will be of major use to keep a strict vigil on the city roads and to monitor terror suspects and anti-social elements moving around in the city. Three cameras will be installed in the first phase at Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty and near Mantralaya.”

Further, shedding light on how those cameras will work, the police officer added that they will work on facial features of the person which is stored in the data. And when the cameras will pick up a suspect, the police control room and the surveillance vehicle will be alerted. These cameras will help Mumbai to crackdown crime rate in that area. The ambitious project of the Mumbai Police will have a data centre of suspects and crooks, which will bring suspects on the police radar with their facial features.