Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane’s father arrested after his car runs over woman in Kolhapur

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s father, Madhukar Rahane, was arrested on Friday in Kolhapur after his car hit a 67-year-old woman, who died of her injuries in one of the local hospitals.

According to reports, Rahane’s father was speeding in his Hyundai i20 car on National Highway No. 4 early when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a woman named Asha Tai Kamble near Kagal bus station. People immediately gathered at the accident site and took the woman to a nearby government hospital but the lady succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital. Meanwhile, the woman has been identified as Ashatai Kamble.

A case has been registered under the IPC Act 304A, 337, 338, 279 and 184 against him and further investigation is on.