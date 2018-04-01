CR to hold 3 mega blocks on Sunday

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has planned three mega blocks on Sunday. The first block will be at Bhandup station to ensure work begins on the girders for constructing a foot overbridge. There will be one block each on the Central Line and the Harbour Line to carry out maintenance work.

The block at Bhandup will be from 12.10 a.m. to 5.45 a.m on the fast line and from 1.10 a.m. to 3.10 a.m. on the 5th platform. Barring the first fast local starting from Thane at 5.06 a.m., all other early services will remain unaffected. Outstations trains will run 15 to 20 minutes late.

Central services will be affected on the fast corridor between Mulund and Matunga. All fast services leaving Kalyan between 10.37 a.m. and 3.56 p.m. will be diverted to the slow line between Diva and Parel.

Fast services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.05 a.m. to 3.22 p.m. will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their scheduled halts. The Ratnagiri-Dadar Passenger bound for Dadar will terminate at Diva and the service bound for Ratnagiri will depart from Diva. Central Railway has organised a special suburban service that will depart from Dadar at 3.40 p.m. On the Harbour Line services will be affected between Kurla and Vashi from 11.10 a.m. and 4.10 p.m. in both directions.