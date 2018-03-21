Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar directs govt to suspend Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, DCP

Mumbai: The state legislative council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar has directed the state government to suspend Navi Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and deputy commissioner of police Tushar Doshi, if they have issued a letter to file an first information report (FIR) against Jayant Patil, member of Legislative Council (MLC) and leader of Peasants and Workers Party (PWP).

Jayant Patil who is also a chairman of the Raigad District Central Cooperative Bank raised the issue in the legislative council on Tuesday demanded that the police commissioner Nagrale and DCP Doshi should be suspended. “CP Nagrale and DCP both have given an written letter to file an FIR against me while session is going on,” said Patil.

Patil said that being a chairman of a cooperative bank said that the borrower of loan filed a complaint against a bank including chairman while chairman is nothing to do with the loan recovery. On Tuesday, Patil raised the issue in the Upper House and the chairman directed the government to suspend them.

Opposition leader Dhananjay Munde seconded the issue and urged the chairman to look into the matter. “How can police file an FIR against a member of the House while the House is going on,” said Munde.