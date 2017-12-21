Corner meetings with citizens help Mumbai police solve crimes from Goregaon to Dahisar

Mumbai: The increased emphasis on foot patrols in North Region of Mumbai police, covering long stretch from Goregaon to Dahisar with 16 police stations, has helped cops to solve robbery cases by 82.4 percent and theft cases including House Breaking Theft (HBT) as well as Motor Vehicle Theft (MVT) altogether by 73.59 percent this year.

Total 125 robbery cases were registered at different police stations of North region this year. “Remarkably, 103 out of 125 cases have been detected by October end. And the remaining robbery cases are on the verge to be detected by year end,” a senior officer from Mumbai police told the Free Press Journal.

Last year, 516 HBT cases were registered in North region and the detection rate was quite low; say by 27 percent, as only 139 cases were detected, as per the official data. But this year, 198 out of 476 HBT cases were solved, which makes nearly 48 percent of detection rate. Likewise, the 186 of 581 MVT cases have been solved this year. In 2016, 136 of 602 such cases were solved.

Another senior officer said, “Vividly knowing area of operation by conversing with people during neighbourhood rounds on foot has helped making tremendous sources of information about crime and criminals.”

After taking the charge in January 2017, the Additional Commissioner of Police (North) Rajesh Pradhan had briefed beat officers about the importance of making neighbourhood rounds on foots.

The efficacy of intelligence-led policing, nicknamed as ‘Corner Meetings’ with community, has helped cops solving 100 percent murder cases registered (27 murder cases till November) at different police stations of North region in the city.

An internal WhatsApp group, titling ‘Corner Meetings’, has been created where the police officers post photos of neighbourhood meetings with citizens.

The patrolling teams, including DCPs and Senior Inspectors too, have been randomly conversing with local residents specially during 6-10pm everyday to know the lay of the land.

“Our patrolling teams have been doing a good work by engaging local people of their respective jurisdictions in freewheel conversation. They listen to their grievances and strive to resolve the issues quickly. High visibility of police on streets has deterred crimes and simultaneously, law-abiding citizens have gradually instilled a sense of confidence in police. The Corner Meetings have formed true bond between the police and citizen. Now, the people ‘authoritarian automatons’ with no feelings. A lot more is required to address the grievances of citizens,” said a senior officer.

The enhanced police-citizen relations have bolstered sexual assault victims to report rape and molestation cases. In 2017, 163 rape and 446 molestation cases were registered. Last year, the corresponding data was 152 (rape) and 425 (molestation) respectively.

Child abuse cases are mostly high due to sizeable number slum pockets in areas like Malwani, Dindoshi, Samta Nagar, Dahisar, etc where 119 POCSO cases were reported this year as compared to 103 in 2016.