Cops to crackdown on resorts serving as prostitution dens

Most of the guest houses and resorts are constructed without an NOC from the BMC

Gorai police has stated that stern action will be taken against the illegal resorts and guest houses serving as prostitution hubs. They have said that the matter has been reported to the ACP, North region.

Mumbai : The Gorai police have initiated action to crackdown on 49 illegal guest houses and resorts at Gorai and Manori where prostitution is being carried out in full swing.

On February 16, the Gorai police have issued a letter stating that stern action will be taken against the illegal resorts and guest houses serving as prostitution hubs. The letter further states that the matter has been reported to the Additional Commissioner of Police, North region.

According to Ramesh Nangare, Senior Police Inspector, Gorai police station, “The issue will be dealt strictly. We will also be taking the help of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials to crackdown on the prostitution activities conducted there since most of the guest houses and resorts have been constructed without a No Objection Certificate from the BMC.”

A social activist had filed a complaint with the Gorai police station in June 2017 against 49 illegal guest houses and resorts at Gorai and Manori alleging that prostitution activities are carried out there. However, the guest houses are still functional despite orders being issued for demolition for majority of the guest houses since they did not have an NOC and are not fire compliant.

According to Mohan Krishnan, President of National Anti-Corruption and Crime Preventive Council, ‘’Many young boys and girls from other parts of Mumbai visit the beaches at Gorai and Manori. They are accosted by the guest house staff. Most of the hotels charge on an hourly basis. Prostitution activities are being conducted at these guest houses. There are also high chances of rape and murder being committed there.’’

In a letter dated August 9, 2017, the Gorai police had responded to the complaint issued by Krishnan. The letter from the police stated, “We have conducted a proper check and inspected the premises. No prostitution activities are being carried out at the 49 guest houses.’’

In February 2017, a letter had been issued to the executive engineer of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to take action against the unauthorised constructions since the land area falls under their jurisdiction.

As per a letter dated February 2, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had stated that necessary assistance of men and machinery will be provided to carry out the demolition. A letter was also issued to the Fire Brigade department. Out of the 49 guest houses, only seven guest houses are fire compliant and were issued an NOC.

The Assistant Commissioner of P/ North Ward was instructed by the MCGM to visit the premises and verify the trade activity and take necessary action against the parties as per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act.

‘The MCGM authorities, MMRDA authorities and the police are all hand in glove to cover up the prostitution activities. Strict action should be taken against the guest houses. Last year, a minor girl was raped at a logde in Gorai,’’ said Krishnan.

A letter was also dispatched to the Municipal Commissioner and the Mumbai Police Commissioner in this regard.