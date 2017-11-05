Cops rescue kidnapped businessman, arrest 6

Mumbai : The police have arrested six persons on Saturday for kidnapping a 39-year-old businessman and extorting of Rs 82 lakh from the his wife.

The six arrested accused are identified as Mohammed Shanu Shaikh (36), Sandeep Sharma (38), Chandrabhan Singh (32), Anil Pandey (33), Dhiraj Singh (25) and Mohammed Minna Kabadi (32). The accused are history-sheeters.

On October 31 at around 2 pm, Bhavin Girishchandra Shah had visited the RTO at Andheri to complete paper work for his automobile business. When Bhavin did not return home, his wife Hetal approached the Meghwadi police at Bandra and registered a missing complaint.

On November 1, Hetal received a phone call from Bhavin’s mobile number. The accused Shaikh told her that two video clips has been sent to her on WhatsApp and he disconnected the phone call. As per the video recording in Gujarati, Bhavin asked his wife to fulfil the demand of Rs 82 lakh else they would kill him. Based on a tip off, encounter specialist Daya Nayak formed five team to trace the accused. Bhavin was kept inside a dark room in a flat at Nallasopara. When the police reached the flat on Friday at 11 p.m., Bhavin’s hands and legs were tied with a nylon rope.

Six cell phones, Rs 22,000 , three live cartridges and Bhavin Shah’s debit card have been seized from a flat at Nallasopara. The accused have been remanded to police custody until November 13.