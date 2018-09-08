Cops refuse to file an FIR, Ram Kadam is being dragged to HC

Mumbai: BJP lawmaker Ram Kadam’s cup of woes is overflowing. The MLA from Ghatkopar will soon be dragged to the Bombay High Court for his ‘raavan’ avatar, which he publicly exhibited at a Dahi Handi event on September 3. A woman activist wants to get a First Information Report (FIR) registered against Kadam for his ‘objectionable’ remarks.

Kadam, while addressing a huge crowd of youngsters, had in ‘over-enthusiasm,’ publicly offered to abduct girls, of their choice, and ensure that they get married to the boys who had been spurned. This ‘objectionable’ statement has obviously not gone down well with many and one of these is Neha Shinde, an activist from Navi Mumbai. She had approached the Kalamboli police station, earlier this week, seeking to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Kadam.

In her complaint, Shinde, who is also the treasurer of Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission, has said, “Kadam’s statements have hurt the sentiments of women across the State. He has intentionally insulted women by making such public statements.” “To ensure he does not repeat remarks which outrage the modesty of women, a FIR must be registered against him,” Shinde asserted. She has accordingly sought registration of FIR against Kadam for intentionally insulting women to outrage their modesty.

Surprisingly, the Kalamboli police refused to entertain Shinde’s plea and did not register any FIR. That too, without giving any reason for this move. “The police has not assigned any reason for not registering the FIR. Thus, we have decided to approach the Bombay High Court,” Shinde’s advocate Nitin Satpute confirmed. Shinde has moved the Bombay HC through a criminal writ petition seeking to register a FIR against Kadam under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “After discussing the issue at length, we decided to file a criminal writ petition against Kadam. Our main prayer is to issue directions to the Maharashtra police to register a FIR against Kadam for outraging the modesty of women,” Satpute said. The petition will be mentioned before a bench headed by Justice Ranjit More, next week.