Cops must change their attitude and serve public: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday observed that police officers must “change their attitude” and bear in mind that it is their duty to serve the public. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Bharati Dangre said it was the police’s duty to give a fair hearing to any person who makes a representation before any of its officials, irrespective of the former’s stature.

The bench also accepted an apology tendered by the commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, for failing to comply with its earlier order in which the Navi Mumbai police was directed to look into the abrupt withdrawal of police protection to Sandip Kumar, the son of slain developer Sunil Kumar Loharia.

It directed the police that Kumar be granted protection until the conclusion of the trial in his father’s murder case that is currently going on in Thane sessions court. Kumar had approached the high court through his counsel, Tanveer Nizam, earlier this year after the police protection provided to him was abruptly withdrawn.

“They (Police) must change their attitude. The police have a duty towards the public. A person irrespective of his or her stature must be given a fair hearing,” the bench held.