Cop killed in road accident in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: A 30-year-old traffic police constable died Wednesday after he was run over by a vehicle in Taloja area in Navi Mumbai, around 50 kms from here, the police said. The incident occurred at Nitalsar Phata (diversion) when the constable Atul Gagare was returning to the beat outpost after clearing a traffic congestion at around 5 AM, a police official said. The incident was reported by some rickshaw drivers to the Taloja traffic police. Gagare was rushed to a government-run hospital in rural Panvel where he was declared dead before admission, he said. Police are yet to identify the vehicle that mowed down the constable. A case has been registered against an unidentified driver.