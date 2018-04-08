Cop goes extra mile to help pregnant woman

A POSITIVE WORLD HEALTH DAY CELEBRATION

Mumbai : Just as the city never sleeps, same is the case with the Mumbai police. A female police inspector, came to the rescue of a pregnant lady who had dialled ‘100’ and was with her all the way till a safe delivery in the hospital.

Gauging the situation, Renuka Buwa, an inspector from Pant Nagar police station, decided to admit the woman to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. She even went out of her way and waited to ensure that the mother and baby boy were safe and healthy.

Buwa said, “We received a call at 12:45 in the midnight. We rushed to help the woman and, assessing the gravity of the situation, decided to take her to hospital for delivery. At around 1:17 am, she delivered a baby boy and we were happy to notice that both were in the pink of their health.”

The police has registered the patient’s name as Amba, since she is not responding to any queries of the hospital authorities.

Vidhya Thakur, medical superintendent, Rajawadi Hospital, said that the patient and boy are healthy and added, “Police brought the woman on time and we got the delivery done. Although the mother’s mental condition is not stable, the boy is absolutely fine. We will have to evaluate the patient’s condition before we discharge her.”

Meanwhile, praise was bestowed upon the inspector by the police fraternity for helping the woman in her hour of need. Rohini Kale, Senior Police Inspector, Pant Nagar Police Station said, “It is a great effort by the inspector. We laud her for her timely arrival, which led to a safe delivery for the mother and child. That is what we are here for – to help when needed the most.”

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police lauded the efforts of its force for helping a woman who had placed a call for emergency on the main control.