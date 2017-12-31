Cop beaten for inappropriately touching a girl: Family members  

Mumbai : Two policemen were beaten by a group of men for having touched a girl inappropriately while trying to stop a Christmas party on December 25 at 5 am at Kalina in Santa Cruz (East) as per claims of the family members. The family members and friends who attended the house party claimed they beat the policeman as he touched a girl named Reema Pawar in an inappropriate manner, in a bid to snatch a laptop from her hands to switch off the music.

Emma Mathews, an eyewitness who was present at the party informed the The Free Press Journal that the attendees beat constable Afzal Khan because he misbehaved with their friend. Mathews said, “We were partying at a friend’s house and there was loud music playing till 5 am. Suddenly, two policemen came and told us to switch off the music. We agreed to do so but then one policeman tried to snatch away the laptop from our friend Reema’s hands and deliberately touched her on her chest.”

Due to this behaviour of the police, Pawar was scared and questioned Khan saying, “Where did you touch me and why?” And then the attendees had a fight with the cops where Rohit Pawar, another friend hit Khan. The policemen went away as the fight spiralled out of control. Also, other policeman started taking a video of the people partying even after they agreed to stop the celebration.

Mathews stated the police had no right to touch any girl inappropriately. “Policemen do not have any right to touch a girl inappropriately. Do they not have female constables? And we had agreed to shut the party then why did the cops take a video or snatch the laptop? Our friend was molested which led to the physical fight. We are all scared now as the police wants to arrest our friends who started the physical fight,” Mathews added.

After the incident, the family friends went to Vakola police station on the same day to file an First Information Report (FIR) but they were not allowed to do so. The members have now filed an online FIR as the police are on the lookout for those involved in the fight. Around 20 people were present at the party and the boys who were involved in the fight have gone into hiding.