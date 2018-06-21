Cooling period over! WR set to hike ticket rates of Mumbai AC local trains

Be ready to pay more for AC local train operating between Virar and Churchgate from June 25. The tickets of AC local train on the Western Railway (WR) will rise to 1.3 times the fare of the first-class compartment from next week.

A senior WR official told Indian Express, “According to the Board’s policy, the fares of the AC local train will escalate from Monday. The class of passengers using the AC local are less likely to be affected by the hike, we do not expect any effect on the ridership. While the hike may not affect present commuters, adding new ones could be a challenge. As car-owners are more likely to switch to the AC local, we do not expect any effect on getting new riders as well.”

The single journey ticket from Churchgate to Mumbai Central, which is now Rs 60, will be Rs 65 after the hike. The fare for weekly and monthly season tickets will accordingly escalate.