Convicted juvenile in the Shakti mills rape case was tortured by cops: SHRC

Mumbai: The shocking case of Chand Babu Sattar Shaikh’s illegal detention by the NM Joshi Marg police and inaction by the Juvenile Justice Board Magistrate, will be part of the Home Department’s report which it will submit to the Human Rights Commission on January 30 as per the orders of Justice S R Bannurmath, Chairperson, Human Rights Commission.

Shaikh has been convicted in the Shakti mills rape case. A Special Investigation Team was formed in September 2014, to probe the incident which has not yet submitted its report.

The Free Press Journal had carried a story on December 9, 2016 entitled, “2 years on, still no report on Shakti Mills rape.”

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had directed the State Government in September 2014, to form a Special Investigations Team (SIT) in the case of Shaikh. Shockingly, two years later, the SIT has not yet submitted its report. The SIT was formed to investigate the Shakti mills rape case since the Commission found violation of Child Rights and Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act, 2006, in the report submitted by the investigating officer Manohar Dhanawade for trying Shaikh as an adult and keeping him in police custody while he was a minor then.

After the story was published in the Free Press Journal, a suo moto petition was filed in the Bombay High Court on December 13, 2016, enclosed with a copy of the newspaper which states that Shaikh was knowingly made a victim of third degree torture by the police officers and no cognisance was taken by the Juvenile Justice Board Principal Magistrate. The matter was also dispatched to various and national and international commissions.

As per the final order of the State Child Commission, the SIT had been formed comprising three persons – Nagesh Jadhav, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shyam Ghorad, the Child Welfare Committee member and Madhu Madhavan, a social worker with the Mumbai Suburban Juvenile Justice Board.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, advocate Beena Tendulkar who represents Shaikh said, “The report is to be submitted by the Home department to the Human Rights Commission on January 30.”

“I’ve filed a writ petition in the High Court for knowingly and unlawfully detaining my client which is pending before the court registrar, “added Tendulkar.

“The police had kept my client in police custody illegally from August 23 to 29 in 2013. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board only on August 30, 2013, which was a violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000,” said Tendulkar. She has accused the police of not conducting he ossification tests for determining her client’s age. “His date of birth certificate was tampered with by the police,” she alleged. Despite being aware of the violations, the police officials of NM Joshi Marg, the Bhoiwada Magistrate and the Juvenile Justice Board Principal Magistrate have not taken the necessary actions.

“The entire report submitted by the investigating officer Manohar Dhanawade is against the provisions of Child Rights, various conventions on Child Rights and guidelines by the High Court and the Supreme Court,” added Tendulkar.