Convict in Mumbai police net after fleeing from Gujrat jail

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch unit-3 arrested a 32-year-old convict who had absconded from Sabaramati Central jail in Gujarat. The accused is a history-sheeter and absconded from the jail on April 19. He escaped while being escorted by police to the Sabarmati civil hospital.

Siraj Khan Maskur Khan Pathan alias Udta Kabutar (32) was arrested by Mumbai police on Sunday. Pathan is a resident of Juhapura, Sanklit Nagar at Sarkhej road, Ahmedabad. Pathan was wanted in eight cases. He was arrested for kidnapping, theft, robbery, attempt to murder, rioting, possession of arms and drugs by the Naranpura police, Vejalpur police and Shahibaug police in Ahmedabad.

According to Sanjay Nikumbhe, senior police inspector, Mumbai crime branch unit-3, “On a tip-off by Shahibaug police, Pathan was arrested on Sunday at 9.30 pm from Andheri Metro station. He has been handed over to Shahibaug police.”

Pathan was booked for attempt to murder (Section 307), punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (Section 325), robbery (Section 392) of the Indian Penal Code, manufacture, sale and transfer of fire-arms (Section 25) of the Arms Act and produce, manufacture, possession and sale of cannabis (Section 20(b)) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.