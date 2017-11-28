Controversial BJP leader Girish Mahajan joins search team to kill leopard, with gun in hand

Girish Mahajan, senior BJP leader, is again in the news for the wrong reasons. According to a regional news channel, Mahajan, is seen participating in a search operation for a leopard, with a revolver in his hand at Chalisgaon of Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra.

According to Mahajan, the leopard was sighted 400ft away from his convoy, after which he decided to go after him. Mahajan joined the forest department officials and police personnel who were permitted to shoot the animal at sight for killing people. The incident took place on Monday. However, the leopard managed to stay out of sight of the search team.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan takes matters into his own hands as he heads to a jungle to kill a leopard pic.twitter.com/SLx0HIXzlS

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 28, 2017

“The leopard has killed five people in the district in the past one-and-a-half months. On Monday, I visited the families of the people killed by the leopard. On my way, the forest officials sighted the leopard and so we decided to chase it down. Being a legislator and guardian minister of the district, I wanted to participate in the operation, instead of sitting safely in my car,” Mahajan told HT.

Meanwhile, Girish Mahajan is controversies favourite child. Earlier, he got flak for attending a function meant for hearing and speech disability, with revolver tucked to his waist. He also attended a wedding of a relative of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim earlier this year. However, recently, he received flak from women activists and opposition parties for advising a sugar factory to name liquor brands after women for higher sales.