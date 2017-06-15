Congress-Shiv Sena takes power in Malegaon

Nashik: The Congress and Shiv Sena alliance took over the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) with former Congress MLA Rashid Shaikh and Sainik Sakharam Ghodke were elected as the mayor and the Deputy Mayor respectively on Wednesday. Rashid Shaikh and Sakharam Ghodke both won 41 votes in the 84-member house. While opposition candidate Nabi Ahmed Abdullah got 34 votes. The BJP with 9 members and MIM with 7 members abstained from the voting.

The Congress has won 28 seats while the Shiv Sena 13 seats totaling 41 seats in the 84-seat Malegaon Municipal Corporation. The Congress and Sena will need 2 more seats to rule MMC.

Mayor Rashid Shaikh told that they would work for the development of Malegaon. Sena taluka pramukh Sanjay Dusane said that Sena Minister Dada Bhuse and Rashid Shaikh were both committed towards development of Malegaon and so have hammered out a solution on the basis of development. The BJP opened its account and won 9 seats while the NCP and JD together won 26 seats and the MIM won 7 seats.