Congress, Shiv Sena join hands to rule Malegaon municipality

NASHIK: Politics makes strange bedfellows and this comes true in Malegaon where rivals Congress and Shiv Sena have joined hands and decided to rule the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) together.

In the unusual alliance of secularists and the right-wing party, Congress’ ex-MLA Rashid Shaikh will vie for the post of Malegaon Mayor while Sena’s Sakharam Ghodke has been named deputy mayor candidate. The mayoral election will be held on June 14.

Earlier in the MMC elections held on May 24, Congress has won 28 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 13 giving them a total 41 seats in the 84-seat corporation.

The Congress and Sena alliance will need two more seats to rule MMC.

Mayoral candidate Rashid Shaikh told The Free Press Journal that the alliance would get two more seats on June 14. “There are always those willing to give outside support,” Shaikh said.

Sena Taluka Pramukh Sanjay Dusane said party minister Dada Bhuse and ex-MLA Rashid Shaikh were both committed towards development of Malegaon and so have hammered out the alliance with development as foundation.

Surprisingly, BJP opened its account and won 9 seats in MMC while NCP and JD combine won 26 seats and MIM won 7 seats. The NCP and BJP could not form a ruling alliance and MIM is likely to refrain from voting in the mayoral elections. This leaves only the Congress-Sena alliance in the MMC.