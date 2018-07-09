Congress’ plan of Mahagathbandhan may wash out as CPI (M) refuses to play

Mumbai: Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed desire not to join Mahagathbandhan (mega alliance) led by Congress. Sitaram Yechuri, CPI (M) leader expressed to go solo in Lok Sabha poll. Whereas Mallikarjun Kharge, Maharashtra incharge said, his party will try to bring left parties under one umbrella of Mahaaghadi.

Kharge visited Mumbai for the first time since his appointment as party in-charge of the state. He addressed party functionary at Y B Chavan Pratishthan on Sunday. Later while addressing the media, he replied on a question that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will approach to political parties including CPI (M) to fight in combine against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in next election.

Sitaram Yechuri, leader of CPI(M) while addressing party cadre on Friday in Mumbai had said, his party will not be with Congress and will also not join Maha-Gathbandhan.

“Though we have same aim to defeat BJP in next election and stop them from retaining power, our polit bureau has decided not to join mega-alliance led by the Congress,” said Yechuri. He added, we have to strengthen our base as separate alliance of CPM (M) and other left parties on our own and not going with Congress. Hence, this will be big challenge before us. We will contest the election separately in those constituencies where party has strong base and existence. This policy has been finalised by polit bureau,” said Yechuri. When the stand of left parties was brought in attention of Kharge, he said, Congress is trying to bring anti-BJP parties under one umbrella. “We will convince left parties to join maha-gathbandhan to avoid division of secular votes,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the morning he took review of party functions in the state with leaders. “Come together, fight together. We will definitely win Parliament election if Congress will win in Maharashtra, we will definitely win, Victory in Centre depends upon Maharashtra,” said Kharge. “Probably from last week of August or in September, the party will hold march in all six revenue divisions of state to make awareness in voters. We will expose BJP through various scams and bring it before people. Party president Rahul Gandhi may participate in the march and may spend two days in each division,” said party leader.

Voters can join Cong through SMS

Maharashtra Congress Committee launched ‘Project Shakti’ which will enable voters to connect with the party and party president. “Voters have to send text message about voter identity number to dedicated number (9928843010). This will help party to get info in which booth party is strong or weak. This is different than giving missed call and the party is not asking Aadhar number. We will maintain Right to Privacy of voters,” said Gokul Patel, national convenor of Project Shakti.