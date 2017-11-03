Congress opposes rooftop restaurants in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ravi Raja of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also a Congress Party corporator slammed the Civic Commissioner Ajoy Mehta for approving the draft policy of rooftop restaurants. Raja accused Mehta of tabling the proposal without seeking prior suggestions and objections. “This is nothing but a failure of the ruling party Shiv Sena to protect the rights of councillors,” alleged Raja.

He further remarked if this policy is approved without the consent of corporators, it will set a trend to announce policies without following civic rules. “Eventually, this will curtail our powers and is a wrong presence,” said Raja. The BJP group leader Manoj Kotak remarked, “No compromise will be made and we are firm on our demand of no rooftop restaurants near residential areas. Moreover, the minimum criteria of ten metres distance for rooftop restaurant from the hotel terrace edge up to the adjoining residential building is not sufficient.”

He further stated they will raise the issue in the next corporation meeting. Adarsh Shetty, president of the Indian Hotels and Restaurants Association (AHAR), said, “Finally, the rooftop restaurant policy has come through. We are really happy that the BMC has passed this proposal.”