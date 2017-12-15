Congress, NCP demand FIR, probe against sacked MU VC Sanjay Deshmukh

Nagpur: The opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party members in the state Assembly cornered the higher and technical education department over the mess in delayed of results by Mumbai University. The opposition demanded the resignation of minister of the department as well as a demand that a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against sacked vice chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh.

Atul Bhatkhalkar, member of BJP raiser the issue through calling attention motion and demanded to black list ‘Merit Track’ the company which has given responsibility of online assessment of answer sheets. He also demanded to lodge FIR against the company. In his reply, Ravindra Waikar, minister for state for Higher and Technical Education informed his department has appointed three member committee chaired by principal secretary of Information and Technology (IT) department.

He said, “The committee has given period of three months to submit their report. The state will take action against those responsible for the mess.” The minister stated the contractor M/s Merit Track Services Pvt Limited seem to be responsible and the action will be taken against it.

Opposition members were not satisfied with the answer of MoS Waikar. Ajit Pawar said minister and MoS be made responsible for the mess as VC was made and state must take action against the minister and asked to resign from the post.

Dilip Walse-Patil, another NCP member demanded to lodge FIR against sacked VC Deshmukh. Vinod Tawde intervened and assured the House the government is firm on taking action against those who are responsible for the mess in the online assessment of answer sheets and delay in results of students.