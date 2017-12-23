Congress alleges Maharashtra government supporting goon Munna Yadav

Nagpur: In a straight attack on chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and home department for his backing to Munna Yadav, notorious goon and prime accused in murder case, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of opposition in Assembly claimed Yadav has taken shelter at a farm house 22 kilo metre away from Nagpur. Vikhe-Patil also claimed Satish Mathur, Director General of Police slammed Nagpur police commissioner over failure to arrest Yadav.

Speaking on last week debate initiated by Ajit Pawar, leader of Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday, Vikhe-Patil on Friday targeted mainly home department controlled by Fadnavis and school education department controlled by Vinod Tawade.

Vikhe-Patil said, “Munna Yadav is absconded on record of Nagpur police. However, he has taken shelter near Nagpur and police though aware about it, ignores and avoids his arrest.”

He further said arrest Vikki Kukreja, municipal corporator of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and check his call record, the truth will reveal.

Yadav has been appointed as chairman of Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Welfare Board by the BJP government. He has status of minister of state rank. Vikhe-Patil demanded to sack Yadav from the post or declare his backing in House.

Vikhe-Patil said, DG Satish Mathur has written letter to Nagpur CP and asked him to handover the case to Mumbai police if they failed to arrest the goon Yadav.

He demanded action be taken against Special Inspector of General of Kolhapur division in case of custodial death of Aniket Kothale in Sangli police station. Vikhe-Patil claimed IG is also equally responsible as equal to Superintendent of Police of Sangli as IG had recommended accused Yuvraj Kamate, police official keeping SP aside.

Criticising Vinod Tawade, minister for school education for his decision to close schools, Vikhe-Patil said, “The government which use name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has taken decision to close the school located at Rayari fort of Shivaji. The students have been forced to walk at least 25 km by tyre road or trek of 5 km from forest to reach nearest school.”

While giving relief to Tawade, Vikhe-Patil demanded resignation of Prakash Mehta for his involvement in Andheri land scam which was revealed during monsoon session in Mumbai.

Jayant Patil, NCP member demanded apology by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for failure to keep law and order situation in state.